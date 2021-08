I thought from the opening whistle all the way to the very end – and I’m blown away by 10 minutes of extra time – we managed the game as a team in a good way. I’m proud of the guys. They played. They were good with the ball. Two great goals. Defended and fought for everything. Sacrificed bodies to block stuff and didn’t give up. I’m very, very happy with the guys and happy for them and proud of them because I know that they want it. They’re fighting for it. Obviously, there’s a lot of good teams in this league and we’re just trying to compete with them. I appreciate the effort of the guys. I appreciate the mentality. It was big time.