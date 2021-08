The Fire finally got some of that sweet good luck in their win over the Columbus Crew. Not only did they survive an onslaught in the last 90 seconds of the game thanks to a diving stop by Bobby Shuttleworth and his best friend, Left Post, but Luka scored his 3rd goal in 3 games after a shot was deflected right on his foot. However, it is said that you make your own luck, and the guy out there putting in the shift at the luck factory was Fabian Herbers. He was everything you wanted as a #8 tonight.