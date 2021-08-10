Arcadia sponsors farmers’ markets and food access in Maine
Throughout the month of August, market shoppers can learn about community solar options with Arcadia. FREEPORT — The Maine Federation of Farmers’ Markets is excited to announce today that Arcadia, the climate crisis–fighting tech company giving everyone access to the tools to build a 100 percent clean energy future, has made a major sponsorship pledge to the Maine Harvest Bucks program. Maine Harvest Bucks is a food access program at farmers’ markets that helps thousands of Mainers access more local, healthy food options. The program has seen tremendous growth in recent years, and the sponsorship support from Arcadia will benefit hundreds of local farms and thousands of Mainers living in poverty.bangordailynews.com
Comments / 0