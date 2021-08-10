Your turn: Aug. 10

With one tap of the microphone around 3:30 a.m. in the U.S. Senate chamber, Ted Cruz derailed Texas Democrats’ hope of Congress passing federal voting legislation — at least until September. Cruz’s heroic efforts on behalf of his party to stop what he called “a federal government takeover of elections” were a relatively painless endeavor that reportedly took around 15 minutes. Compare that to Texas state Sen. Carol Alvarado’s all-night filibuster in Austin to stop a state bill to limit voting access. In this Tale of Two Filibusters, Alvarado’s was more Dickensian, to be sure. While Alvarado in Austin had to drone on about legislation for the better part of 15 hours — unable to sit, lean or take a bathroom break — a filibustering senator in Washington need only utter the phrase “I object.” Sure, Cruz once did a real filibuster to the tune of Green Eggs and Ham but this week, his epic stand felt more like, well, a lazy vacation in Cancun.