Health

Your turn: Aug. 10

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI see on the news the long lines for people waiting to to be tested for COVID-19. What happens if your test is positive? Will you be thinking, is it too late for the vaccine?. There is a shorter line, the one where you can get your shot and not worry about the delta variant or getting COVID-19. So which line will you pick?

Immigrationexpressnews.com

Editorial: Governor, the COVID crisis is here, not on the border

There is a crisis in Texas that deserves the governor’s full attention, but it’s not on the U.S.-Mexico border. No, the crisis burning across our state, endangering lives, upending the start of school, filling hospitals, disrupting commerce and dividing Texans is the surging delta variant of COVID-19. And Gov. Greg Abbott has responded to this crisis by using all the powers of his office to muzzle local officials from enacting mask and vaccine mandates.
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

Commentary: State has boomed under Abbott, don't change that

No, Chicken Little, the sky is not falling — contrary to what shrill naysayers from the right and the left would have you believe. Gov. Greg Abbott set a steady course since his election nearly seven years ago, and his re-election in 2022 will continue the Texas legacy of a safer, freer and more prosperous state.
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Jefferson: Welcome to the pariah state of Texas

Greetings, all you newcomers to Texas. Please accept this can of Off and a handgun as your welcome gifts. As we learned from the U.S. census, there are a lot of you — nearly 4 million from 2010 to 2020, making Texas the third fastest-growing state in the nation. Are...
Texas StateSFGate

Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw told supporters Trump lost to Biden. The Republican was heckled and called a RINO.

Few would criticize Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw for not being conservative enough. The second-term Texas congressman opposes abortion, trumpets his pro-gun stances and defended former president Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. In May, he launched a website inviting service members to blow the whistle on the military's diversity and inclusion programs.
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Commentary: Abbott focuses on migrants as COVID rages in Texas

On July 28, Gov. Greg Abbott, via executive order, instructed state troopers to stop any vehicle suspected of transporting migrants “who pose a risk of carrying COVID-19” and to send them back or impound the vehicle. In a press release, Abbott stated, “The dramatic rise in unlawful border crossings has...
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Editorial: The hunt for fugitive Texas Democrats has begun. Where are the leg irons?

With one tap of the microphone around 3:30 a.m. in the U.S. Senate chamber, Ted Cruz derailed Texas Democrats’ hope of Congress passing federal voting legislation — at least until September. Cruz’s heroic efforts on behalf of his party to stop what he called “a federal government takeover of elections” were a relatively painless endeavor that reportedly took around 15 minutes. Compare that to Texas state Sen. Carol Alvarado’s all-night filibuster in Austin to stop a state bill to limit voting access. In this Tale of Two Filibusters, Alvarado’s was more Dickensian, to be sure. While Alvarado in Austin had to drone on about legislation for the better part of 15 hours — unable to sit, lean or take a bathroom break — a filibustering senator in Washington need only utter the phrase “I object.” Sure, Cruz once did a real filibuster to the tune of Green Eggs and Ham but this week, his epic stand felt more like, well, a lazy vacation in Cancun.
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Dozens of Texas facilities housing child migrants to operate without licenses amid fight between Gov. Greg Abbott and Biden administration

More than 40 Texas facilities that house unaccompanied immigrant children on behalf of the federal government will operate without state licenses next month, worrying advocates about the quality of care the minors will receive and putting President Joe Biden’s administration in a position to possibly violate the law. The situation...
Public Healthcityxtramagazine.com

'This Is Your Fault': Greg Abbott Slammed For Asking Hospitals To Delay Surgeries While Refusing Mask Mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday took actions to respond to the surge of coronavirus in his state as he continued to refuse to take any actions to slow the spread. On Monday, CNN reported that the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Commerce and the Texas Health Hospital in Rockwall temporarily closed their emergency rooms due to the surge of the COVID-19 Delta variant.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Donald Trump's latest dangerous vaccine pronouncement

(CNN) — The numbers are deeply worrisome. Covid-19 cases -- fueled by the fast-spreading Delta variant -- have nearly tripled over the past three weeks. Every state in the country has seen an increase in cases. It is, by any measure, a fraught moment in the 16-month fight against the...
Politicscheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul Nancy Pelosi’s Stepsister?

A post shared on Facebook claims New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s stepsister. There is no evidence that Pelosi and Hochul are stepsisters. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Aug. 10 that he would be resigning after New York Attorney General Letitia James’ report found he had sexually harassed 11 women, the Associated Press reported. Hochul will take Cuomo’s place on Aug. 24, becoming the first woman to serve as governor of New York, according to The New York Times.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?

