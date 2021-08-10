Cancel
New Bremen, OH

Rotary members dedicate new StoryWalk in New Bremen

By Todd Cummins
hometownstations.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Bremen New-Knoxville Rotary Club has created a space that will promote reading and being outdoors. The club dedicated their new StoryWalk at Jaycees Park Monday night. They have been working on the projects for about 2 years now. The walk is 20 different stops, and the Auglaize County libraries will put out new stories every month or two. The Rotary Club believes this is a welcome addition to the community.

