More Hot Weather And Smoke On The Way

Clear and pleasant evening ahead overnight lows in the mid to upper 50’s. Tuesday will be mostly clear and sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 90’s and lows in the mid 60s. High pressure moves in and will be heating back up to the triple digits beginning Wednesday an excessive heat watch has been issued from Wednesday August 11th through Sunday August 15th. Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 103-108 possible. Wide spread smoke and haze will also return to the region Tuesday night through the weekend.