More Hot Weather And Smoke On The Way

By Stacy Lee, Evening Weather Anchor
 6 days ago

Clear and pleasant evening ahead overnight lows in the mid to upper 50’s. Tuesday will be mostly clear and sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 90’s and lows in the mid 60s. High pressure moves in and will be heating back up to the triple digits beginning Wednesday an excessive heat watch has been issued from Wednesday August 11th through Sunday August 15th. Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 103-108 possible. Wide spread smoke and haze will also return to the region Tuesday night through the weekend.

Coeur D'alene, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

Randy Mann: More heat in store; drought pattern holds firm grip

It’s certainly been a tough summer across North Idaho and the rest of the Inland Empire. On Sunday we had our 43rd day with high temperatures at or above 90 degrees at Cliff’s station in northwestern Coeur d’Alene. At Spokane International Airport, there have been 46 days with highs at or above the 90-degree mark.
EnvironmentKXLY

Windy start to the week, rain and storms Tuesday – Matt

Cooler weather is coming, and it’s bringing company. The windy weather so far this weekend around the Inland Northwest has really helped clear out some of the smoke. Air Quality should be improved for most areas away from major active fires through Tuesday. Monday will be dry with a windy...
EnvironmentNECN

Sunshine, Cooler Air Monday Before Mid-Week Showers Move in

The high-pressure system from Canada that moved in yesterday with this nice refreshing air remains in place for our Monday. That means another nice day with plenty of sunshine and relatively low humidity. There are some cirrus clouds dimming the sun a bit, especially in southern and western New England,...
Victoria, TXcrossroadstoday.com

Hot weather continues along with rain chances on the rise

VICTORIA, Texas-: Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with light winds while temperatures stay around average. Low: 75 degrees. Winds: SE 5-10 mph turning calm after Midnight. A 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Monday: Partly cloudy skies with light winds while temperatures stay slightly below average. High: 93 degrees. Winds:...
Denver, CODenver Post

Denver weather: Smoke returns, hot start to week

The 40-plus straight days of poor air quality ended this weekend. But, the deep breaths won’t last long as Monday brings more smoke into the region. The start of this week will be hot and smoky. According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder, the temperature will reach 91...

