Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Departments Recruiting for Security Specialist Positions

By Dennis Noone
techwire.net
 6 days ago

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Two large departments in state government are seeking expertise in the area of cyber defense. The Office of Systems Integration (OSI), part of the...

www.techwire.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyber Security#Osi#Recruiting#Techwire Insider#Iii#Chhs#Sltt#The Cal Csic#Oes#Isac#Joint Field Office#Area Field Office#Afo#Lac#Cal Csirs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Politicstechwire.net

State Department Recruiting for IT Deputy Director/CIO

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. A large department in state government that oversees occupational licensing, regulation and consumer protection of a retail product is recruiting for a deputy director who will also serve as chief information officer.
Politicstechwire.net

State Agencies Recruiting for Tech Management Positions

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Four departments in state government are recruiting for specialty positions in technology. The California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS) is seeking a data center...
Lake Of The Woods County, MNredlakenationnews.com

DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY - FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY

The Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency has issued a preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM), and where applicable, Flood Insurance Study (FIS) report, reflecting proposed flood hazard determinations within Lake of the Woods County, Minnesota and Incorporated Areas. This includes portions of Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians land located within Lake of the Woods County. These flood hazard determinations may include the addition or modification of Base Flood Elevations, base flood depths, Special Flood Hazard Area boundaries or zone designations, or the regulatory floodway. Technical information or comments are solicited on the proposed flood hazard determinations shown on the preliminary FIRM and/or FIS report for Lake of the Woods County, Minnesota, Incorporated Areas and those sections of Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians land. These flood hazard determinations are the basis for the floodplain management measures that your community would be required to either adopt or show evidence of being already in effect in order to qualify or remain qualified for participation in the National Flood Insurance Program. However, before these determinations are effective for floodplain management purposes, you will be provided an opportunity to appeal the proposed information. For information on the statutory 90-day period provided for appeals, as well as a complete listing of the communities affected and the locations where copies of the FIRM are available for review, please visit FEMA's website at https://www.floodmaps.fema.gov/fhm/BFE_Status/bfe_main.asp, or call the FEMA Mapping and Insurance eXchange (FMIX) toll free at 1-877-FEMA MAP (1-877-336-2627).
Politicstechwire.net

County Is Recruiting for Assistant CIO and System Manager

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. A Southern California county is recruiting for two key management positions in its Information Technology Services Department. Ventura County is seeking an assistant chief...
Jobstechwire.net

State Entities Seek IT Supervisor, Staff

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Three key state agencies are seeking technology staffers in a variety of higher-level IT job classifications. The California State Lottery (Lottery) is seeking an...
Health Servicestechwire.net

Google Pilot Helps State Emergency Office Get Eyes on Fire Aftermath

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. The state’s emergency services office is working on a pilot project involving one of the biggest names in technology, Google, to help with one of the state’s most pernicious problems: wildfires.
PoliticsMercer Island Reporter

City recruiting for board and commission positions

The city is currently recruiting for several open board and commission opportunities. Applications are due by Aug. 13. * Arts Council (2 positions) * Design Commission (2 positions) * Parks & Recreation Commission (1 position) * Utility Board (3 positions) Instructions, additional information and applications are available on the city’s...
San Diego, CAtechwire.net

Data and Analytics at Heart of San Diego Mobility Plan

A traffic signal modernization project underway in the neighborhood around the University of California in San Diego could become a model for the entire city. The intelligent transportation system (ITS) will take all of the different modes of transportation into account to better manage the flow of personal vehicles, transit vehicles, cyclists and others who are moving through the region.
Morgantown, WVwajr.com

Former Mylan plant receives critical infrastructure designation from the Department of Homeland Security

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A potential solution for the closing former Mylan Plant in Morgantown is appearing to show some life. Not even a week after the pharmaceutical plant that was formerly owned by Viatris, officially closed it’s doors for official business, Monongalia County Delegate Barbara Evans Fleischauer announced on WAJR’s Talk of the Town Tuesday that the plant was granted a critical infrastructure facility designation by the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). With this designation, the plant that was considered a non-recoverable loss with 1,400 jobs going down with it, is now getting some level of direction towards coming back to life.
Public Healthsecuritymagazine.com

Broad Institute Security Department supports COVID-19 testing facility

In late March 2020, before the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak as a global pandemic, the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard — a research organization that convenes a community of researchers from across many disciples and partner institutions, such as MIT, Harvard and Harvard-affiliated hospitals — rapidly converted their large-scale genomics facility into a center that processes SARS-CoV-2 tests.
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

Clark County Safekey recruiting for dozens of positions

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County Safekey, the program for K-5 students in the Las Vegas area, is looking to fill several positions for the new school year. A Clark County Parks and Recreation spokesman says there are 70 open positions, with pay ranging from $11 to $15 per hour.
Sacramento, CAtechwire.net

Sales Professional Sellers Joins Gartner as Senior Account Exec

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Veteran sales and marketing professional Melissa Sellers has joined Gartner as a senior account executive on the company’s Health and Human Services team, based in the Sacramento area.
Politicstechwire.net

Techwire One-on-One: SF CIO on Human-Centered Design, Projects

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. As part of Techwire’s ongoing efforts to educate readers on state agencies, their IT plans and initiatives, here’s the latest in our periodic series of interviews with departmental IT and cybersecurity leaders.
Aerospace & Defensesuasnews.com

GA-ASI Secures Prime Positions on New ASTRO Contract Vehicle

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), the world’s leading manufacturer of Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) systems, secured nine prime positions on the new General Services Administration (GSA) Federal Systems Integration Management Center (FEDSIM) ASTRO – a multiple award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle geared towards the needs of the Department of Defense and the U.S. military.

Comments / 0

Community Policy