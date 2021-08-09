With $500k for affordable housing left to allocate, Iowa City is accepting more grant applications
(The Center Square) – Iowa City organizations may apply for about $500,000 from the city’s disbursement of federal dollars starting Aug. 10. The money is to be used for affordable housing in fiscal year 2022, the city announced Aug. 9, and will come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through Community Development Block Grants and HOME Investment Partnerships.www.illinoisnewsnow.com
Comments / 0