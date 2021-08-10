Cancel
The cast talks about the final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine

By San Antonio Living
news4sanantonio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready for the final season of Brooklyn Nine Nine. This funny bunch of police officers are saying goodbye after eight years. Here's a look at what you can expect from detective Jake Peralta and his friends. Brooklyn Nine Nine. The final season begins Thursday at 7pm on NBC.

news4sanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Brooklyn, NYTell-Tale TV

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Review: The Lake House (Season 8 Episode 2)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Episode 2, “The Lake House,” leaves the bullpen behind in search of an escape from the premiere’s heavier subject matter. And what better way to liven the mood than to muck around in Kevin and Holt’s private lives? At their lake house, no less. This episode...
TV SeriesKenosha News.com

TV highlights for Thursday, Aug. 12: 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' is back tonight

After a considerable hiatus, the police comedy “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (7 p.m., NBC) returns with back-to-back showings: In the first episode, Amy returns from maternity leave (7 p.m.). IN the second half-hour, the gang takes Holt up on his invitation to a weekend getaway (7:30 p.m.). TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSThe White Sox...
Field, KYnolangroupmedia.com

Final Shift for ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Trek Lower Decks’ Returns, ‘Walker’ and ‘North Water’ Finales, Baseball in the ‘Field of Dreams’

The much-loved Brooklyn Nine-Nine begins its final run with back-to-back episodes. Star Trek’s animated Lower Decks comedy spinoff launches a second round of cosmic misadventures. The CW’s Walker hangs up his hat for the season, and the harrowing AMC+ miniseries The North Water reaches its icy conclusion. Major League Baseball visits the iconic Iowa location of Field of Dreams to play ball.
TV SeriesTwinfinite

What Brooklyn Nine-Nine Character Are You? Take This Quiz to Find Out

Seven seasons down and only one more to go until Brooklyn Nine-Nine reaches its final conclusion. Of course, that’s assuming nobody else tries to pick it up again as NBC did a few years back. But with what seems to be the final season drawing near, it’s time to find out which character you are in this Brooklyn Nine-Nine personality quiz.
TV Serieshomenewshere.com

Can’t Miss Episode of the Week: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Premiere

Welcome to our weekly column Can’t Miss Episode of the Week! Every Saturday we’ll be spotlighting a different episode of television from that week that we thought was exceptional and a must-see. Check back to see if your favorite show got the nod — or to learn about a new one!
TV SeriesTechRadar

How to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine: stream every season online anywhere

Few sitcoms have captured the imagination of viewers in the way that Brooklyn Nine-Nine has. With its eighth and final season finally here, now is perfect time to binge your way through the hit sitcom. Here's how to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine online and stream every hilarious episode no matter you are in the world.
TV SeriesSlate

Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Return Tests the Limits of “Good Cops”

In most respects, Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s existence has been a miracle. The series, created by Dan Goor and Mike Schur, was unusually thoughtful for a half-hour comedy, addressing issues like workplace harassment and discrimination without ever coming across as treacly or preachy, and doing it while maintaining an incredibly high density of laugh-out-loud jokes. The biggest miracle of all: After the show was canceled by Fox in 2018, fan outcry reached such a fervor that NBC brought it back from the dead the very next day. However, its eighth and final season, premiering Thursday, will demand the biggest miracle yet: How can a comedy about a bunch of goofy cops continue on in the wake of the George Floyd protests, in a world in which it has become impossible to ignore the prevalence of police violence and corruption?
TV SeriesPosted by
PennLive.com

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ returns: How to watch and stream for free without cable

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” begins its eighth season on NBC on Thursday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). You can also watch it on Peacock or on FuboTV. The comedy series stars Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Chelsea Peretti, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller. According to NBC’s website, the show “follows the exploits of the hilarious Det. Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and his diverse, lovable colleagues as they police the NYPD’s 99th Precinct.”
TV SeriesCosmopolitan

Saying Goodbye to ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Is More Painful If You’re Latinx

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a rare show, and not just because it’s a hilarious long-running network comedy in the golden age of streaming. The series—which is about to take its final bow with season 8—features not one but two Latina leads in its stacked cast, an unfortunate rarity in entertainment these days. While this might not seem like a big deal to the casual fan, it means a lot to me and many other Latinx viewers who have struggled to see themselves reflected on TV for years.
TV SeriesPosted by
USA TODAY

How 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' addresses George Floyd, police reform and race in Season 8 premiere

Spoiler alert! The following contains details from the first two episodes of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" Season 8. The Nine-Nine is back. And it doesn't look quite the same. The eighth and final season of police precinct comedy "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" premiered on NBC on Thursday with a two-episode block, and it's not the same happy-go-lucky series it was when it last aired in April 2020. After the death of George Floyd a month later, the creators and stars said the protests against police brutality and racism deeply affected the show they were writing. Actor Terry Crews confirmed that four scripts were tossed and rewritten following "somber talks and very deep conversations" about reorienting the show as other cop series grappled with the racial reckoning.
MLBtvseriesfinale.com

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Walker, Big Brother, Holey Moley, MLB Baseball

Thursday, August 12, 2021 ratings — New episodes: Making It, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Walker, The Outpost, Holey Moley, When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren, The Hustler, Big Brother, and Love Island. Sports: MLB Baseball. Reruns: Law & Order: Organized Crime and Bull. Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please...

