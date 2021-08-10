The cast talks about the final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine

In most respects, Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s existence has been a miracle. The series, created by Dan Goor and Mike Schur, was unusually thoughtful for a half-hour comedy, addressing issues like workplace harassment and discrimination without ever coming across as treacly or preachy, and doing it while maintaining an incredibly high density of laugh-out-loud jokes. The biggest miracle of all: After the show was canceled by Fox in 2018, fan outcry reached such a fervor that NBC brought it back from the dead the very next day. However, its eighth and final season, premiering Thursday, will demand the biggest miracle yet: How can a comedy about a bunch of goofy cops continue on in the wake of the George Floyd protests, in a world in which it has become impossible to ignore the prevalence of police violence and corruption?