Environment

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

By Jeremy Aitken
starvedrock.media
 6 days ago

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 8:45 for northwestern Putnam County and southeastern Bureau County. At 8:30, a severe storm was located near Hennepin moving southeast at 15 mph. Radar was indicating wind gusts as high as 60 mph. The warning will be allowed to expire at 8:45.

