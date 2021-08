CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is finally here, and fans are loving the new and improved villain team-up. Despite it slightly underwhelming at the box office, The Suicide Squad is one of the best critically reviewed DCEU movies and is quite the accomplishment for James Gunn. Idris Elba’s Bloodsport is a big reason for the film’s success, as his reluctant leadership and terrible parenting help form the movie’s emotional core. James Gunn has shared photos of Idris Elba behind the camera, because apparently there’s nothing he can't do.