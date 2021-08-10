Severe Weather Statement issued for Foster by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-09 20:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Foster THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN FOSTER COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 845 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southeastern North Dakota.alerts.weather.gov
