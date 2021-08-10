Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bureau, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 20:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bureau; Putnam THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN PUTNAM AND SOUTHEASTERN BUREAU COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 845 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central Illinois. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service the Quad Cities.