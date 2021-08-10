Cancel
Waterloo, IA

Waterloo Schools planning, seeking input on use of nearly $34 million in federal relief funds

By Andrew Wind
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier
Cover picture for the articleWATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools is gathering input into its use of $33.88 million in federal relief funds intended to help with recovery from the impact of COVID-19. The money was allocated earlier this year based on districts’ eligibility for Title I, Part A funding after passage of the American Rescue Plan through the third round of Elementary and Secondary Education Relief funding. Title I provides districts with money based on the percentage of low-income students they serve.

