Law & Order: Christopher Meloni & "Mom" Check In on Mariska Hargitay

Okay, we'll be honest. We're fascinated by the buddy-friendship that Law & Order: Organized Crime star Christopher Meloni (Elliot Stabler) and SVU star Mariska Hargitay (Olivia Benson) have shared over the years. So if they want to send each other video messages via Instagram, we're going to cover it. Previously, there was the matter of Meloni breaking the internet over his Men's Health cover story and photoshoot, with Hargitay stepping in with the one thing guaranteed to fix all kinds of breaks. This time around, Meloni is reintroducing Hargitay to his on-screen mom Ellen Burstyn, who is set to reprise her award-winning SVU role as Bernadette Stabler.