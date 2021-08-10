Cancel
Brace Yourselves

By Charley Githler
ithaca.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly August brings the return of the Golden Horde to Ithaca and our sleepy little city revives. Cell phone towers creak with increased activity, Guatemalan coffee bean inventories plummet, the parking lot at Wegmans become as clogged as Donald Trump’s arteries and bone-headed traffic maneuvers become the norm. Don’t get me wrong...without the gown, this town would be another Penn Yan. Our motto should be: “ten square miles surrounded by a part of the country that peaked when William Jennings Bryan was presidential timber.” Still, it calls for a mental adjustment. The likelihood of overhearing a casual conversation about the later plays of Chekov increases in direct proportion to the likelihood of being run down by a texting undergraduate driving a Tesla through a red light.

#Guatemalan#Wegmans#Covid#North American#Tibetan#Buddhists#Forbes#Whispering Pines#Ecovillage#Leed#Common Council
