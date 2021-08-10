Saladin Ahmed, Molly Ostertag Also Join the Substack Revolution

Bleeding Cool first broke the news of 5G's existence in 2019, as we built up what it was meant to be. Generation Five, the fifth generation of DC Comics as seen in the new planned DC Timeline, which would assign major stories a year in which they happened, how old characters were, and in the process aging up Superman and Batman to their fifties, Wonder Woman even older, with new characters like Jonathan Kent, Luke Fox and Yara Flor taking over the principal roles with Damian Wayne as the Big Bad of the Universe. That all changed when a) publisher Dan DiDio was fired and b) the pandemic saw DC Comics shut down production for a short while. 5G was repurposed in some ways for Future State and Infinite Frontier but much of it, including the Generation Zero Free Comic Book Day comic and the Generations series were pulped or dumped. James Tynion IV was in the middle of this, he had taken over Batman as a last-minute fill-in replacement on Batman when then-EIC Bob Harras had found an opportunity to fire Tom King off the book. Tynion IV was to write the series until Batman #100, when 5G would kick in and the series would relaunch by John Ridley and Olivier Coipel with Luke Fox as the new Batman. And James Tynion wanted nothing to do with 5G and was all set to leave. Then a) 5G didn't happen to the extent that some people think Bleeding Cool just made it up, and b) Batman started rocketing in sales, especially with artists Jorge Jimenez and Tomeu Morey. So James stuck around.