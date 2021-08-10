Cancel
Saladin Ahmed, Molly Ostertag Also Join the Substack Revolution

By Jude Terror
 6 days ago

Mopping up the coverage from Bleeding Cool Rumourmonger-in-Chief Rich Johnston about James Tynion, Scott Snyder, and Jonathan Hickman joining Nick Spencer to make comics at Substack, we're pleased to report that two additional creators have joined the revolution. Saladin Ahmed's comics Substack is called Copper Bottle, while Molly Ostertag's new Substack is titled In the Telling.

