Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is responding to comments made by Fox News host Tucker Carlson regarding her fears during January’s attack on the Capitol. During Thursday’s episode of his show Tucker Carlson Tonight, the FOX News host mocked AOC’s concerns about potential sexual violence during the insurrection on January 6. Ocasio-Cortez recently told CNN’s Dana Bash that the attack on the capitol touched on traumas she experienced as a survivor of sexual assault. “I didn't think that I was just going to be killed,” AOC said in her interview. “I thought other things were going to happen to me as well.”