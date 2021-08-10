Dial pressure gauge testing is available Aug. 17 and 25 at Penn State Extension's office

BEAVER — Dial pressure gauge testing is available at Penn State Extension in August. According to a press release from Mary Alice Gettings, food safety and quality educator with Penn State Extension Beaver County, accurate pressure is critical for safe processing of low acid foods such as green beans, beets, corn, soups, and meats. If the pressure reading on a gauge is not accurate, the bacteria and spores that could cause illness or death could still remain, the release said.