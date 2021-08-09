Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

EXCLUSIVE Talos exits consortium bidding on Petrobras' Albacora fields -sources

By Gram Slattery,Marta Nogueira,Sabrina Valle
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Talos Energy Inc (TALO.N) has withdrawn from a consortium with EIG Global Energy Partners, Enauta Participacoes SA (ENAT3.SA) and 3R Petroleum Oleo e Gas SA (RRRP3.SA), and the group has submitted a binding offer to Petrobras (PETR4.SA) for the Albacora and Albacora Leste oilfields in Brazil, five sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Another consortium composed of Brazil's PetroRio SA (PRIO3.SA) and Cobra, a subsidiary of French infrastructure firm Vinci SA (SGEF.PA), also submitted a bid, added the sources, who requested anonymity to discuss confidential matters.

The precise value of the bids was not clear. One source with direct knowledge of the matter said the Enauta consortium submitted an offer of around $2 billion.

Talos had been in talks with the EIG consortium, but withdrew in recent days, the sources said. The company was hit with a severe setback in early July when the Mexican government handed a major offshore oil deposit it discovered to state-run Pemex. read more

The sale of the Albacora fields would represent a victory for Petrobras, which is selling off dozens of assets in a bid to reduce debt and focus investments on prolific deepwater oil reserves known as the pre-salt.

The fields produce 77,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day according to tender documents released by Petrobras. They would represent the company's biggest upstream divestment since 2017, when the firm agreed to sell a stake in its Roncador field to Norway’s Equinor ASA (EQNR.OL) for $2.9 billion.

EIG and 3R declined to comment. None of the other companies involved immediately responded to a request for comment on Monday.

Petrobras has rapidly deleveraged in recent quarters, and the Albacora sale would bring the company significantly closer to achieving its gross debt target of $60 billion. Currently, the company's debt stands at $63.7 billion. read more

It generally takes Petrobras several weeks to pick a winner among the companies that submit binding offers, followed by months of bilateral negotiations.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

160K+
Followers
193K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petrobras#Oil Fields#Consortium#Vinci Sa#Rio De Janeiro#Talo N#Enauta Participacoes Sa#Petroleum Oleo E Gas Sa#Petrorio Sa#Cobra#French#Vinci Sa#Mexican#Pemex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Brazil
Related
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Financial close for 1.5 GW solar PV project in Saudi Arabia

Saudi energy company ACWA Power announced it has reached financial close for a 1.5 GW PV project set to be located at Sudair Industrial City – a location under construction approximately 120 km from the capital Riyadh. The SAR 3.4 billion (US$907 million) project is owned by ACWA Power and...
Energy IndustryICIS Chemical Business

Aramco in advanced talks to buy 20% of Reliance's oil-to-chems ops - report

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Saudi Aramco is in advanced talks with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) to acquire a 20% stake in the Indian conglomerate’s oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business via an all-stock deal, newswire agency Bloomberg reported on Monday, quoting unnamed sources. Based on the report, Saudi Aramco is looking at paying $20bn-25bn worth of...
Industryworldoil.com

Woodside in advanced talks to buy BHP's $14.7B petroleum business

(Bloomberg) --Woodside Petroleum is in advanced talks to buy BHP Group’s petroleum division for about A$20 billion ($14.7 billion), the Australian Financial Review reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. Under Woodside’s proposal, the company would offer shares to BHP for the entire petroleum business, which would then...
Energy Industrylatinfinance.com

Petrobras hires adviser for Braskem sale

Brazil’s state-run oil company Petrobras said it has hired JPMorgan Chase to advise it on the sale of its 36.1% holding in Braskem, a local petrochemical producer. Petrobras executives announced the deal last week in a conference call with investors, without providing further details. Petrobras is selling assets to reduce its debt as it focuses more on oil and natural gas exploration and production. It has sold pipeline operators, mature oil fields, a refinery and other assets. Braskem’s other m.
Worldworldoil.com

Tenaris lands Petrobras tubular solutions contract for pre-salt Mero 3 field

Tenaris has been awarded the supply of a complete package of products, technologies and services for the Libra offshore exploratory block - renamed Mero 3 - in Brazil’s pre-salt, one of the largest deepwater discoveries in the world. The supply encompasses seamless casing in high collapse and sour service steel...
BusinessPosted by
The Independent

Consortium increases Morrisons takeover bid to £6.7bn

The private equity-backed consortium vying to buy Morrisons has increased its bid for the supermarket chain to £6.7 billion amid speculation of a rival bid. The consortium led by US private equity firm Fortress has increased its previous offer, which had been agreed by management at the Bradford-based retailer, by £400 million.
Financial ReportsMySanAntonio

Petrobras: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RIO DE JANERIO RJ BR, Brazil (AP) _ Petroleo Brasileiro SA - Petrobras (PBR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $8.12 billion, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Rio De Janerio Rj Br, Brazil-based company said it had net income of $1.24 per...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Petrobras extends refinery sale deadline

The Brazilian company has embarked on a major divestment programme. Brazilian energy company Petrobras said July 30 that it was again extending the deadlines for the sale of its refineries, part of a broad-based divestment strategy. The company had been r...
Mexico, INwibqam.com

U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil producers consolidation accelerates

HOUSTON (Reuters) – Oil and gas producers in U.S. Gulf of Mexico have consolidated at a faster rate during the pandemic, new government data shows, as crashing prices squeezed out smaller drillers who had been seen as the industry’s future. The dominance of the top producers in the Gulf looms...
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

Aramco joins group building giant solar plant in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Aramco is joining a group led by ACWA Power to build a nearly $1 billion solar power plant in the kingdom as the world’s largest oil-exporting nation expands renewable energy supply. Aramco will hold a 30 per cent stake in the Sudair solar project, while ACWA and partner Water...
naturalgasworld.com

Aramco could get $17bn from sale of gas pipelines: press

The company already fetched more than $10bn from the sale of stakes in oil pipelines. Saudi Aramco could realise at least $17bn by selling off parts of its interests in gas pipelines, sources familiar ... Please sign in to access the full article. Subscribe. Subscribe to Natural Gas World Premium...
Energy Industryswfinstitute.org

Saudi Aramco Power Company Invests in Sudair One Solar PV Project

Saudi Aramco Power Company (SAPCO) is a unit of oil giant Saudi Aramco. Saudi Aramco Power acquired a 30% stake in the special purpose vehicle Sudair One Renewable Energy Company In addition, Riyadh-based ACWA Power will take a 35% stake in Sudair One Renewable Energy. Water & Electricity Holding Co. (Badeel) is taking a 35% stake in Sudair One Renewable Energy. Saudi Aramco is evaluating potential projects with partners to make investments in renewable energy projects.
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

BHP nears oil and gas exit as climate scrutiny intensifies

BHP Group is in talks over a potential merger of its oil and gas unit with Woodside Petroleum Ltd. to accelerate a retreat from fossil fuels amid increasing pressure to curb emissions. Options being discussed include a distribution of Woodside shares to BHP holders to allow the Australian energy firm...

Comments / 0

Community Policy