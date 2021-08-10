Cancel
Celebrities

Bachelorette Katie Thurston Breaks Up With [SPOILER] Ahead of Fantasy Suites

By Alyssa Ray
E! News
E! News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Katie Talks Finding "Love" at "The Bachelorette" Tell-All Unlike Ben Higgins, Katie Thurston did not tell two people she loved them during The Bachelorette finale. In the dramatic season finale on Aug. 9, Katie had a mind-blowing overnight with Blake Moynes, which made the 30-year-old bank marketing manager realize that she was in love with the wildlife manager. This revelation came at an inconvenient time as Justin Glaze was waiting in the wings for his own overnight date.

