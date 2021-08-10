Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Insurers flock to offer coverage in 2022 Georgia health insurance exchange; this year’s still open for a week

By Andy Miller Georgia Health News
Gwinnett Daily Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlenty of shopping options, plus lower prices. That’s usually a winning formula for consumers. And that scenario describes how Georgia’s health insurance exchange is shaping up for individuals and families looking for coverage in 2022, according to initial filings by health insurers to the state’s insurance department. The filings were obtained by GHN through an open records request.

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Insurance Exchange#Insurance Coverage#Insurance Premiums#Health Insurers#Ghn#Aetna#Cigna#Bright Health#Alliant#Blue Cross#Caresource#Oscar#Georgians#Kaiser Family Foundation#Kff
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Afghan president flees the country as Taliban move on Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s embattled president left the country Sunday, joining his fellow citizens and foreigners in a stampede fleeing the advancing Taliban and signaling the end of a 20-year Western experiment aimed at remaking Afghanistan. The Taliban entered the capital early Sunday and an official in the militant...
Posted by
NBC News

A defiant Biden mostly silent amid Afghanistan criticism as WH weighs response

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden faced growing criticism from his allies in Washington following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan as administration officials considered his public response. White House officials were discussing how Biden should address the Taliban’s rapid rise to power, a senior administration official said late Sunday, acknowledging there...
Foreign PolicyNBC News

'Blood on his hands': Republicans criticize Biden as Taliban storm Kabul

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden faced sharp criticism from Republicans in Congress as Taliban fighters stormed Kabul on Sunday, the culmination of a monthslong offensive that began after the U.S. began to pull back troops this year. "What we're watching right now in Afghanistan is what happens when America withdraws...
Posted by
NBC News

Food assistance program to get permanent boost under Biden administration

WASHINGTON — The nutrition assistance program formerly known as food stamps will provide the largest increase in benefits in its history at a time when low-income families are still struggling financially because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The revisions set to be announced Monday will raise the average benefits for recipients...
Posted by
NBC News

U.S. to send 1,000 more troops to Kabul after Afghan government collapses

WASHINGTON — Another 1,000 U.S. troops will be deployed to Kabul to help with the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan's capital city, two Defense Department officials said Sunday. The additional deployment will bring the total number of troops headed to the area to about 6,000 as the U.S. rushes to...
Posted by
Fox News

Death toll of powerful earthquake in Haiti soars to 1,297

LES CAYES, Haiti — The death toll from a 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Haiti climbed to 1,297 on Sunday, a day after the powerful temblor turned thousands of structures into rubble and set off franctic rescue efforts ahead of a potential deluge from an approaching storm. Saturday's earthquake also left at...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take over Afghanistan: What we know and what’s next

The Taliban have seized power in Afghanistan two weeks before the U.S. was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a costly two-decade war. The insurgents stormed across the country, capturing all major cities in a matter of days, as Afghan security forces trained and equipped by the U.S. and its allies melted away.

Comments / 0

Community Policy