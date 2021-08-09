Worth Sharing: Athletics Adds More Academics Awards
Chico State's volleyball team earned Team Academic Award honors from the American Volleyball Coaches Association and United States Marine Corps. The Wildcats squad is among 1,281 national college and high school programs to receive the award for the 2020–21 academic year.
