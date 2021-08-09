Cancel
Worth Sharing: Athletics Adds More Academics Awards

By Sean Murphy
csuchico.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is a listing of professional achievements by Chico State faculty, staff, and students. Submit your professional achievements to ucomm@csuchico.edu. Chico State’s volleyball team earned Team Academic Award honors from the American Volleyball Coaches Association and United States Marine Corps. The Wildcats squad is among 1,281 national college and high school programs to receive the award for the 2020–21 academic year.

Stephanie Mills
#Athletics#Volleyball#Track And Field#Academic Achievement#Team Academic Award#Wildcats#Cattlewomen
