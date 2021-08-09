Worth Sharing: Athletics Adds More Academics Awards

Hampden-Sydney College has placed a new school-record 119 student-athletes on the 2020-21 ODAC All-Academic Team. The Tigers are among 2,556 individuals earning recognition on the prestigious All-Academic Team. This is the second consecutive year that the number of those recognized has surpassed 2,500 individuals, and the fourth time in the last five years that the list of honorees has eclipsed 2,000. The conference’s record of 2,681 members was established in 2019-20.