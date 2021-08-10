Return to Learn after a concussion: What new protocol means for Utah students

(GTU) – Intermountain Healthcare and the Alpine School District are launching an innovative concussion program this fall, called the Return-to-Learn Concussion Protocol. Schools in Utah currently follow a return-to-play model that has guidelines and a process for student-athletes to return to their sport following a concussion injury and period of recovery. The new Return-to-Learn Concussion Protocol program provides new guidelines for all students who suffer concussions, to help them navigate through any academic struggles, as they heal.