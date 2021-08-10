Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

Joey Votto mentors Reds youth team on way to World Series win

By Joe Danneman
Fox 19
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Reds RBI youth team brought back a championship trophy from Florida last weekend after winning the RBI (Reviving Baseball in the Inner Cities) World Series. There weren’t many people happier about that than Joey Votto. “I’m proud of them,” he said. Votto spent time mentoring...

www.fox19.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Florida, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey Votto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wxix#The Rbi Lrb#Morehouse College#Reds Rbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Joey Votto Thinks You Should Stop Booing the Astros

Joey Votto was a guest on Wednesday's episode of The Dan Patrick Show and he came with a take that's hotter than his bat is right now. He thinks it's time to stop booing the Houston Astros. The Cincinnati Reds first baseman essentially said it was time to move on....
MLBMLB

Suárez at SS as Reds mix infield playing time

PHILADELPHIA -- The Reds continued to mix and match their infield alignment in Friday's series opener against the Phillies, with Eugenio Suárez returning to shortstop for the first time in two and a half months. Mike Moustakas started at third base and Jonathan India got the nod at second. Everyday...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Optioning Nick Senzel rather than releasing Sean Doolittle is insane

The Cincinnati Reds, on Sunday, decided to reinstate Nick Senzel from the 60-day injured list and then optioned the 26-year-old to Triple-A Louisville. Sending a versatile position player to Triple-A rather than dismissing a failing reliever like Sean Doolittle is pure insanity. The Reds are currently carrying nine relievers, and...
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Gets Sunday off

Votto is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets. Votto will receive a much-deserved breather after he saw a seven-game home-run streak come to an end in Saturday's 5-4 loss, when he finished 1-for-5 with a base hit. During the aforementioned seven-game power surge, Votto slugged nine home runs, nearly matching his total for the season (12) over 68 games prior to that. Max Schrock will cover first base in Sunday's series finale.
MLBSportsnet.ca

George Springer, Joey Votto named MLB players of the week

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer and Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto were named the MLB's players of the week on Monday. Springer earned the honours in the American League with three home runs — including a pair Saturday afternoon against the Kansas City Royals — along with seven RBIs and a slash line of .400/.516/.960.
MLBchatsports.com

Reds first baseman Joey Votto named NL Player of the Month

Joey Votto, Cincinnati Reds, Major League Baseball Player of the Month Award, Major League Baseball Rookie of the Month Award, Major League Baseball, National League, List of Silver Slugger Award winners at first base, Dale Long, Don Mattingly, Kyle Farmer. Joey Votto was named the National League Player of the...
MLBchatsports.com

Joey Votto: Idea the Astros Were the Only Team Doing Something Wrong 'Baffles Me'

Cincinnati Reds star Joey Votto thinks the Houston Astros may be catching too much heat from their sign-stealing scandal across the 2017 and 2018 seasons. Votto said Wednesday on the Dan Patrick Show that MLB fans should move on and that "the idea that [the Astros] were the only ones doing something wrong just baffles me."
MLBRed Reporter

Yet another periodic stat to remind you that Joey Votto is awesome

We were given the opportunity to once again watch as Joey Votto rewrote history books last week. He socked dingers in seven consecutive games - nine dingers in those games, mind you - and came just inches from extending that streak with a rocket single off the top of the RF wall in Queens against the New York Mets, too. It’s the kind of performance at a time in his career that I think will live long in the memories of Cincinnati Reds fans far down the time road from now, honestly, a clock turn-back of epic proportions.
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Cranks 22nd home run

Votto went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Pirates. Votto slammed a three-run homer in the second inning off Wil Crowe, extending the early lead to seven runs. He has reached base safely in 27 of his last 28 games. During that stretch, he is batting .320 with 12 home runs and 30 RBI. On the season, the 37-year-old is slashing .273/.367/.556 with 22 long balls, 64 RBI and 42 runs in 330 plate appearances.
MLBnumberfire.com

Joey Votto back in Reds' lineup Tuesday

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto is back in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins. Votto is returning to action following two full days off. He is batting cleanup and reclaiming his starting spot at first base. Max Schrock is shifting to right field Tuesday in place of an idle Aristides Aquino.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Joey Votto, Eugenio Suarez power Reds past Pirates

Joey Votto and Eugenio Suarez drilled three-run homers in a six-run second inning to power the Cincinnati Reds past the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates 7-4 on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series. Jonathan India continued his torrid streak at the top of the order with a 410-foot leadoff...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Joey Votto helps Reds knock off Twins

Joey Votto had a two-run double to highlight a four-run third inning and Luis Castillo allowed one run over six innings to win his third consecutive start as the Cincinnati Reds earned a split of their two-game series with the visiting Minnesota Twins with a 6-5 victory on Wednesday afternoon.
MLBfangraphs.com

Joey Votto’s Gotten His Groove Back

While the rest of the baseball industry was focused on the flurry of rumors and trades leading up to Friday afternoon’s deadline, Joey Votto was mashing like never before. From Saturday, July 24 through Friday, July 30th, the Reds’ first baseman not only homered in seven consecutive games, he doubled up on back-to-back contests on July 27-28 against the Cubs. With a chance at tying the major league record for consecutive games with a home run on Saturday against the Mets at Citi Field, Votto managed just a groundout and a pair of routine fly balls against starter Rich Hill. He had another shot in the eighth inning against Seth Lugo, and whacked a center-cut changeup 109.4 mph off the bat, a drive with an expected batting average of .970, and an expected slugging percentage of 3.649…
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Astros: Joey Votto baffled by the idea of others not cheating

Joey Votto is baffled by the thought by the Astros being the only team to cheat. The Houston Astros are currently in a two-game set with the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose fans have shown their worst in the stands at Dodger Stadium. Booing is understandable and expected, but some fans have gone to unacceptable lengths, trying to cause harm to other fans and players.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Reds' Joey Votto says it's time to move on from booing Astros

With fans back in the ballparks this year, the Houston Astros have subjected to merciless boos and taunting all season, most recently this week while visiting the Los Angeles Dodgers, where fans tossed inflatable trash cans onto the field. The sign-stealing scandal that they used in 2017 when they won...
MLBallfans.co

Joey Votto crushes three-run homer giving Reds edge on Pirates, 7-4

The Cincinnati Reds took down the Pittsburgh Pirates, 7-4. Eugenio Suarez and Joey Votto both hit three-run homers in the second to give the Reds the win. Colorado’s Karl Dorrell, Dimitri Stanley, and Nate Landman speak with RJ Young ‘ Pac 12 Media Days Special. Utah’s Britain Covey and Devin...

Comments / 0

Community Policy