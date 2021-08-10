Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hip Hop

Reports: Chucky Thompson, hip hop and R&B producer, dies at 53

WBNS 10TV Columbus
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChucky Thompson, credited as one of the most influential producers of the hip hop and R&B sound of the 1990s, has died, according to multiple industry reports. He was 53. "It is with a very heavy heart that I can confirm the passing of Chucky Thompson," his publicist Tamar Juda told Billboard, the publication reported. "To anyone in his orbit, you know how generous he was with his energy, creativity and love. Both the music industry and the world has lost a titan."

www.10tv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faith Evans
Person
Usher
Person
Shania Twain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Creativity#Billboard#Bad Boy Entertainment#Tlc#Notorious B I G
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Musictalesbuzz.com

Legendary Hip-Hop, R&B Producer Was 53 – Talesbuzz

D.C.-born record producer Chucky Thompson, who made music with some of the biggest hip hop and R&B stars of the ’90s, has died according to multiple reports. Producer Young Guru broke the news on Monday and paid homage to Thompson, who mentored him early on at Bad Boy Records. “There...
MusicPosted by
XXL Mag

Singer Mahalia Talks Sampling Cam’ron’s Song ‘Oh Boy,’ Her Introduction to Hip-Hop and More

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Summer 2021 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. The daughter of two musicians, 23-year-old U.K. R&B singer Mahalia’s life has always been colored by sound. Signing with Asylum Records U.K. at age 13, Mahalia has been off and running since catching her big break in 2019, with her debut album, Love and Compromise. With her 2021 single “Jealous” featuring Rico Nasty on the airwaves, Mahalia talked to XXL about her career, learning about hip-hop from her brothers and her Cam’ron screensaver.
MusicBillboard

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s ‘Industry Baby’ Debuts at No. 1 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart

The tag team of Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow storm in and shake up Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart as their collaboration, “Industry Baby,” debuts at No. 1 on the list dated August 7. The single traces its chart-topping bow to a huge streaming sum, helped by a social media promo campaign that played on Lil Nas X’ court appearance days before the song’s release and its provocative music video, which the rapper warned on Twitter was "not for kids" and mostly takes place in an all-male prison.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Surprise! Lizzo Announces Cardi B as Feature on New Single ‘Rumors’

Lizzo has lifted the lid on the guest feature on her upcoming single ‘Rumors’ – and it’s none other than Cardi B. The ‘Truth Hurts’ chart-topper revealed the news of the seismic link-up moments ago. She trumpeted confirmation of the incoming collaboration by way of a creative video call with...
MusicBillboard

Silk Sonic’s ‘Door’ Becomes One of Five Longest-Leading No. 1s on R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay

Plus, new single “Skate” finds favor, too, with strong initial radio play. The Silk Sonic stranglehold on R&B/hip-hop radio arrives at a new milestone as the duo, comprising Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, achieves a 16th week at No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart with "Leave the Door Open." Thanks to its latest frame in charge, on the chart dated Aug. 7, the single becomes one of the five longest-leading No. 1s in the chart’s history.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What's The Age Difference Between Lisa Bonet And Jason Momoa?

As one of Hollywood's most talked about and celebrated couples, fans will be glad to know that Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's relationship is still going strong after 15 years. As previously reported by Insider, the pair first met back in 2005 at a jazz bar. During an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in 2017, Momoa reminisced over the time Bonet introduced herself to the "Aquaman" actor. "I turned to my friend and was like [pretends to scream]. I had f**king fireworks going off inside, man," he said (per Insider).
Weight LossPosted by
Page Six

Sandra Lee shows off 25-pound weight loss on red carpet

Sandra Lee is showing off the results of her hard work. The celebrity chef revealed her weight loss — and slim figure — in a strapless chartreuse Matičevski gown while attending the Luisaviaroma for UNICEF Summer Gala in Capri, Italy, Saturday. “I’m having the best summer of my life,” Lee,...
Tennisthespun.com

Paige Spiranac Shares Favorite Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Paige Spiranac is one of several notable athletes to have posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. The former collegiate golfer turned sports media personality has built up a massive following on social media. Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, has more than 3 million followers on Instagram and more than 400,000 followers on Twitter.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

His new love is 21 years younger

Does Andra Day, 36, want to be his heart leaf? Actor Brad Pitt, 57, has butterflies in his stomach again!. He floats on cloud nine! Brad Pitt is apparently in love again. According to US media, he should Andra Day turned his head. After he is said to have raved about her from afar for some time, the Hollywood schnuckel finally got to know the singer and actress personally backstage at the Oscar ceremony at the end of April. Since then, Brad has supposedly been blown away by her.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Marriage-Out? Tori Spelling with Kim Kardashian’s ex on the road

Is Tori Spelling (48) now comforting herself with other men? In recent months, there had often been rumors that the actress and her husband Dean McDermott (54) should hang the house blessing crooked. In an interview, the Beverly Hills, 90210 celebrity even confessed that she no longer even shares the bed with the native Canadian. Now there is a new indication that the couple may have separated: Tori was recently on the road with the rapper The Game (41)!
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

’90 Day Fiance’ Loren Brovarnik Gives EXCITING Pregnancy Update

It feels like 90 Day Fiance star, Loren Brovarnik has been ready to pop forever. She announced her second pregnancy back in March. Shortly after, Loren and her husband, Alexei did a gender reveal. It showed another baby boy Brov was on the way. Fans have watched Loren’s belly grow via Instagram and on the spin-off, Pillow Talk. Now, mama to Shai is giving a pregnancy update. Clearly, she is embracing her bump but ready to meet their newest bundle of joy.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

’90 Day Fiance’ Jovi Dufren’s EXCITING Real Job See Amazing Pics

90 Day Fiance star Jovi Dufren has taken on a few new roles over the past few years. For starters, he became a reality star alongside his then-fiancee, Yara. Soon, he took on the role of husband and now father to Mylah. Yet, fans have been questioning what exactly Jovi does to bring in an income. He lived a party boy lifestyle and met Yara via a travel dating app. So, what is his actual job? Jovi recently shared up close and personal photos and it is stunning.

Comments / 0

Community Policy