Forest Bathing: A walk in nature—it’s good for you

Sometimes the hardest part about making dinner is deciding what to eat. There are just so many variables with ingredients you have on hand, time, energy and — when you have kids, what will they eat without me explaining that they will like it. Picking things to do with the kids can be the same way. Right now, most of the options we’re looking at are outdoors. Though there are many factors as to why we’re outside a lot for activities, especially those shared with others, a big reason is our mental health.