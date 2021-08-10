Forest Bathing: A walk in nature—it’s good for you
“I’d always felt comfortable in the woods. At that moment, I felt so much more. I felt I was a part of this forest. I was not there to learn the names of the flora and fauna surrounding us. I did not look forward to a lecture. And, so Doug’s guiding words, all of which were brief and meaningful, did not intrude—but allowed for the peacefulness of the experience. At the end of the path, fittingly near a place in the creek where the water formed a wide and quiet pool and the sunlight streamed through the leaves, we sat together enjoying tea and conversation. It was a memorable moment.” –Bett.glenarborsun.com
Comments / 0