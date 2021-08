Naperville Central High School rising sophomore Athena Chen was inspired to start a Children’s Business Fair right here in Naperville. “I participated in a children’s business fair in Oak Park when I was 12, so that was like two years ago. Oak Park is a suburb about 40 minutes away and I was wondering, I want to participate in one in Naperville,” said Chen. “I searched it up, there wasn’t one yet so I was like, why not host one myself? It’s a one-day entrepreneurship event for kids ages five to 14 to showcase their own business and sell their products and services.”