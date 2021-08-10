Cancel
Environment

FORECAST: Heat advisory in effect through Thursday, lower temps this weekend.

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA heat advisory is in effect from now through Thursday evening for everyone in our viewing area due to the high heat and elevated humidity levels. Expect mostly clear skies tonight while a steady south breeze holds humidity in the sticky range as temperatures slip into the upper 70s by daybreak. The heat Tuesday will send the mercury in area thermometers easily over 90 degrees while the heat index pushes toward one hundred ten. this is the kind of heat you can expect over the next several days with little chance for a break outside of an isolated rain chance over the next several days.

