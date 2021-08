A 52-year-old driver died Monday morning in Toms River after she crashed head-on into a sign truck, police said. The woman, Claudine Silvestri, of Toms River, was driving west around 7 a.m. in the left lane of Route 571 when witnesses said she suddenly drifted into the right lane and hit a curb and guardrail, according to a statement from the Toms River Police Department.