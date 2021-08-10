Cancel
Moore County, NC

Despite Opposition From Public Speakers, Moore County School Board Votes 4-3 in Support of Mask Mandate

By JAYMIE BAXLEY
pilot.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents and employees of Moore County’s public schools will be required to wear face coverings indoors until at least the end of September. The Moore County Board of Education on Monday voted 4-3 in support of a staff recommendation to make masking mandatory for students and faculty members for the first month of the school year. Similar mandates are currently in effect for public school districts in seven of the nine counties that surround Moore.

