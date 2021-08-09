Cancel
Arizona State

Opinion: Two more Arizona State assistant football coaches placed on leave. How high up does the 'infection' go?

By Kent Somers, Arizona Republic
NCAA investigations have something in common with a doctor placing a mark on an appendage to track the growth of an infection.

In both cases, the central question is “how high will it go?"

A reminder of that came Monday morning when Yahoo Sports broke the news that two more Arizona State assistant football coaches had been placed on administrative leave.

Receivers coach Prentice Gill and defensive backs coach Chris Hawkins joined former tight ends coach Adam Breneman as Sun Devil assistants collecting checks but not working.

All are entangled in an investigation into alleged recruiting violations that include recruits visiting campus during a dead period mandated by the NCAA because of Covid-19.

That means about one-third of the on-field staff ASU had at the beginning of the summer is not on the field less than a month before the start of the season. Or in the office.

That’s left coach Herm Edwards to explore his bench of coaches. His depth is being depleted.

Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards speaks with the media during the Pac-12 football Media Day on July 27, 2021. Kelvin Kuo, Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Edwards is next scheduled to meet with reporters on Tuesday and is likely to say he can’t say much about the “review,” the word he prefers over “investigation.”

All Edwards has said so far about the NCAA’s curiosity about how ASU does business is that it hasn’t been a distraction to anyone, including his players.

Coaches hate distractions, a trait usually revealed in the context of warnings to players to follow the rules.

As Bruce Arians once told his Cardinals players, don’t get tased in Miami during a weekend off.

In ASU’s case, it’s the coaches who are the distractions. And even the charismatic Edwards can't successfully pitch the “nothing to see here” approach to anyone with a brain and eyes.

Not when they watch practice and see former graduate assistant Bobby Wade coaching receivers instead of Gill. And former analyst Juston Wood coaching tight ends instead of Breneman. And former consultant/special advisor Donnie Henderson working with defensive backs in place of Hawkins.

There should be little confidence from the Sun Devil faithful that the investigation will stop here. Or take a hiatus until the most promising ASU football season in years is over.

The allegations are disturbing on multiple levels. The violations allegedly took place during a global pandemic and were committed by a program that played only four games because of it.

If proven true, the stupidity, brazenness and hypocrisy of the transgressions are astounding.

The Athletic has reported ASU hid recruits in a suite during a game last fall, according to a source, and brought a recruit through the backstairs of the football offices to meet Edwards.

Yahoo reported at least 30 athletes visited ASU during the dead period and coaches routinely “bumped into” recruits in the back stairwell. Many tours happened at night, according to the story.

As I wrote in June , if those allegations prove true, then Edwards, his staff and some further up the organization chart at ASU should be fired.

The reaction from some Sun Devil followers back then was, “Oh, everyone was doing it. We just got caught.”

That’s doubtful. But if true, it means that everyone else was a lot smarter about cheating than the Sun Devils, who reportedly left a trail of receipts, pictures and other evidence that an anonymous source sent to ASU’s compliance department.

And I don’t know about you, but the “everyone else is doing it” line never worked one time for me.

To think this ends with the departures of the Sun Devils’ three youngest coaches is naïve.

All three had severely limited experience at coaching, but were known as dynamic recruiters. They worked closely with associate head coach/defensive coordinator/recruiting coordinator Antonio Pierce, who was given all those titles by Edwards.

It’s hard to imagine three young coaches went rogue and arranged to have recruits visit during a dead period without the approval of one or more supervisors.

Pierce might have more titles than anyone else in college football, and it’s fair to wonder if he will have any of them for much longer.

ASU President Michael Crow is intently following the investigation and made the decision to place the three coaches on administrative leave, in consultation with senior vice president and general counsel Jose Cardenas.

Those three coaches won’t return, but my guess that doesn't eliminate the infection inside the football program. The question now is when, not if, others will follow.

Reach Kent Somers at Kent.Somers@gannett.com. Follow him on twitter @kentsomers .

