When Valve introduced the Steam Deck, its idea of a handheld gaming PC, many could not assist however suppose again to the Steam Machines. Introduced in September 2013 and finally launched in November 2015, these have been prebuilt small PCs that ran Valve’s SteamOS and got here with the Steam Controller. Initially, Valve garnered assist from numerous PC distributors resembling Alienware, Origin PC, Zotac, and Maingear; nonetheless, most of these had already discontinued Steam Machines by the top of 2016, and it’s believed that fewer than half 1,000,000 items have been bought in complete (though Valve by no means launched official gross sales figures). Even Valve itself ultimately eliminated Steam Machines from Steam again in April 2018.