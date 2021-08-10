Area Brief: Arpin takes Smith Memorial race at Winchester Speedway

WINCHESTER — Steve Arpin dominated from start to finish to capture the Donnie Smith Memorial at Winchester Speedway on Saturday. Arpin, starting on the outside pole for the Mid-Atlantic Modified Series event, dove into the first corner and took the lead on Lap 1. Even with a caution, he’d pull away and finish with a half-track lead over the 30-car field. Current points leader Mike Altobelli Jr. got past Mike Franklin on Lap 5 and held second place from there. Keith Jackson, Franklin and Cody Williams rounded out the Top 5.