Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Huskers Twitter needs a hero

By majam90
Corn Nation
 6 days ago

I don't know where else to post this so I've gotta do it here in hopes that somebody has a following where they can share the tweet thread. It's a bunch of husker stuff and its fun and funny if you check it out I swear you won't regret reading the thread at the least. Although I'm hoping for shares, retweets, likes, whatever.

www.cornnation.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Huskers Twitter#Camtaylorbritt#Huskers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Ryan Lochte Hospitalized

Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte, 37, has suffered a mishap in the water!. On Friday, Lochte’s wife Kayla Rae Reid revealed that he was hospitalized at Orthopaedic Surgery Center. She wrote on Instagram, “A legend of lessons… don’t race down an inflatable kids water slide folks! 👴🏼♥️.”. Ryan also took to...
InternetFrankfort Times

Chris Martin needs Twitter supervision

Chris Martin can't be trusted on Twitter. The Coldplay frontman admitted his thoughts need to go through "a number of checks and balances" before he posts them in order to make sure they are "relatively OK", and compared the process to the way Hannibal Lecter is handled in 'Silence of the Lambs'.
Video GamesTouchArcade

Heroes Of the Eclipse

The Eclipse Islands are a special group of islands full with magic and wonders hidden in the vast ocean. Only a special group of individuals know their location and visit them to heal and strengthen their powers using the islands mystical stones. They are known as the Heroes of the Eclipse. The islands have been discovered and conquered by the evil master Skrimir and his evil lords. Now is the time for the heroes to come back and fight for the islands defeat Skrimir and his evil lords, return peace and justice to this mystical place. The game includes multiple heroes, knights, battle formations, evil lords, bone warriors, and beautiful environments to go into battle. Select your hero, customize it, strategize by selecting your Knights and battle formation, fight exciting battles, collect mystical stones, and defeat the master evil lord to liberate the Eclipse Islands. Exciting battle action with much more to come!
Internet247Sports

WOOF! Twitter Accounts UW Fans Need to Follow

With Football (hopefully) right around the corner, the guys at Dawgman.com are gearing up for one of the most important times in recent memory. Gone are UW's starters at quarterback and running back and a couple of the Huskies' impact defenders have declared their intent to turn pro. And obviously, Dawgman.com will have all the breaking news when it comes to whether or not a season will be played this fall in the Pac-12, or any developments that take place.
Internetdigitalinformationworld.com

Twitter Fleets

The new WhatsApp update is going to be a part of the app going to be launched soon in the upcoming versions. As per WABI, this will be tested out on a small set of Beta users for now although we do not know when the update will be launched since it is still under development.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Kourtney Kardashian Chopped Off Her Hair and Travis Barker Thinks It's "Perfect"

Today in Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker being the cutest news, Kourt got a major haircut and Travis declared his obsession with it. Kourtney hopped on Instagram Saturday to share a look at her new ~lewk~ with fans. The 42-year-old mom/all-around badass is now officially a proud, card-carrying member of the lob club. And, spoiler alert, Kourt makes a long bob look absolutely amaze.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

DaniLeigh gives birth to a baby girl, DaBaby hints he is the baby daddy

Singer DaniLeigh has reportedly given birth to a baby girl, according to a celebrity news blog, The Neighbourhood Talk. “Neighbors, we can positively confirm after speaking with our sources that Dani successfully gave birth to DaBaby last night,” the blog wrote in the caption. The Dominican singer confirmed her pregnancy...
Soccerthespun.com

Throwback: Alex Morgan’s Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Alex Morgan is on a short list of athletes to have posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue on multiple occasions. Back in 2019, the United States women’s national team star was featured in the magazine along with several of her teammates. “It was so awesome. The last two shoots,...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns ‘Buries’ Injured WWE Diva

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns does not shy away from speaking his mind and during a recent interview, he took a shot at WWE star Bayley, who is currently out of action due to an injury. Roman Reigns takes a dig at Bayley. The Tribal Chief has been Universal Champion...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

My Mother Abandoned Me for Money and Paid Terribly for Her Mistake – Story of the Day

My mother left us to pursue her dream of being a famous Hollywood actress and didn’t want anything to do with us when she got famous. But karma punished her harshly for it. “I’m sorry, Adam. I have to go. This great executive producer has offered me a chance to make it big,” I heard my mother tell my father. When I reached the living room, I saw that she had her bags all packed.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Mike Dean Leaves Kanye West's "DONDA" Over Toxic Environment

If you are a big Kanye West fan, then you should know exactly who Mike Dean is. The producer has been a major part of Kanye's success over the years and whenever the artist needs something mixed or spruced up a bit, you can be sure that Dean will be a part of it. Dean has been around hip-hop for decades now and has had the opportunity to work with a plethora of dope artists, including Travis Scott.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Tammy Slaton Floods Instagram With Selfies: Has Anything Changed?

After a week of silence, 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton flooded Instagram with tons of selfies. Fans of the TLC personality, however, had one simple question: Has anything really changed?. Tammy Slaton floods Instagram, tons of selfies. Roughly six hours, Tammy Slaton took to Instagram THREE different times to post...

Comments / 0

Community Policy