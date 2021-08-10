Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pulaski County, KY

Attorney Norfleet details why he feels Wallace deserves new trial

By CARLA SLAVEY Commonwealth Journal
Posted by 
Commonwealth Journal
Commonwealth Journal
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ypRWj_0bMoetHN00
Robert Norfleet Christina Devlin

The attorney for Michael “Wally” Wallace has filed a memorandum in federal court providing more details as to why they believe the Pulaski constable should be given a new trial after being convicted by a jury in June.

Robert Norfleet filed the documents on Friday with U.S. District Court in London. The prosecution has 14 days to respond.

Norfleet filed the request for a new trial in July, after Wallace and fellow constable Gary Baldock were found guilty in a jury trial of Conspiracy against Civil Rights and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.

Wallace and Norfleet claim that the trial was unfair for the defense because the U.S. government “concealed material information” that prevented Wallace from mounting a proper defense.

Norfleet’s argument surrounds the FBI’s Interview Report Form, commonly referred to as the “302 Report,” which summarizes an interview between an agent and a subject.

Norfleet claims that the FBI’s 302 Reports for witnesses Timothy Sizemore and Robert Beach indicated that their testimony would be different than what was presented at trial; that another witness’s trial testimony should have been stricken because it should be considered perjury due to having testified something different during a previous state court hearing; and that the testimony of Kayla Dobbs included statements about an alleged groping incident that the prosecutors had agreed would not be presented to the jury.

Concerning Sizemore’s testimony, Norfleet states, “Unfortunately, Mr. Sizemore’s trial testimony was vastly different from what was presented by the 302 Report and his grand jury testimony.”

Norfleet complains that Sizemore made statements that were not included in the 302 Report, including the fact that Sizemore was willing to admit under oath that he received and amount of methamphetamine from Beach as payment for giving a ride to a woman to the hotel where Beach was staying.

“At trial, live and in the presence of the jury, was the first time the defense was appraised Mr. Sizemore admitted that he received methamphetamine from Mr. Beach prior to the traffic stop. Importantly, this information was omitted from special agent [Edsel] Blair’s handwritten notes, the 302 Report and Mr. Sizemore’s grand jury testimony.”

Norfleet claims the government’s lack of disclosing that information led the defense to believe Sizemore would testify he would attempt to deny he had received meth from Beach and, subsequently, there was no indication that Sizemore would testify that he entered the hotel room Beach had rented to consume the meth before leaving the area.

Norfleet also argues that the 302 Report for Beach led the defense to believe that Beach would testify that he denied providing drugs to Sizemore and made no mention that he witnessed Beach consume the drugs before leaving.

“All the representations in the FBI 302 Report and the handwritten notes to the FBI 302 Report was all the defense had to rely upon and clearly dictated Constable Wallace’s trial strategy, pretrial investigation and trial preparation,” Norfleet wrote. “Unfortunately, the material omissions from the FBI 302 report sent Constable Wallace’s pretrial investigation, trial preparation and trial strategies down a dead-end futile path ending to an ambush at trial.

Norfleet also asserted that the testimony of Danny Hughes should not have been allowed, as he claimed in front of the jury that didn’t own the scales that Wallace claimed he found in Hughes’ vehicle during a traffic stop, and, therefore, testified that Wallace had planted them at the scene.

This is in contrast to Hughes’ plea agreement that he presented in front of Pulaski Circuit Judge David Tapp in 2018 in which he said under oath that the scales were his.

At the federal trial, Hughes testified that he said that at the time because he was advised by his lawyer to say what was needed to get the judge to accept the plea deal.

In the matter of Dobbs, Norfleet says that there was an agreement between the defense and the prosecution that the prosecution would not ask any question regarding the alleged groping incident, and only have her testify about the other incidents surrounding a traffic stop conducted by Wallace.

Dobbs’ allegations included testimony that she and several friends were coming back from a trip in which she had been drinking, and the group had to pull over due to another person getting sick.

While the group was stopped, Wallace approached them and told Dobbs she needed to move the vehicle. Dobbs testified that she informed Wallace she was intoxicated, but Wallace still demanded that she drive the vehicle to move it.

As soon as she started to pull away, Wallace “blue lighted” her and arrested her for driving while intoxicated.

Dobbs also claims that Wallace touched her inappropriately during that stop, putting his hand under her skirt and pulling on her shirt so that it would expose her.

Despite the arrangement in place between the prosecution and the defense’s team, Dobbs “blurted out the groping allegation” during her testimony, Norfleet said.

“Ms. Dobbs’ unsolicited assertion that demonized Constable Wallace as a sexual predator poisoned the trial and caused an inherit prejudice against Constable Wallace the defense simply could not overcome,” Norfleet wrote. “The irrelevant unsolicited allegation by Kayla Dobbs resulted in a manifest injustice that rendered the trial fundamentally unfair. Accordingly, Constable Wallace is entitled to a new trial.”

Comments / 0

Commonwealth Journal

Commonwealth Journal

Somerset, KY
1K+
Followers
73
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Commonwealth Journal

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pulaski County, KY
Pulaski County, KY
Government
City
London, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Hughes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Perjury#New Trial#District Court#Fbi#Edsel#The 302 Report For Beach#Pulaski Circuit#Dobbs Norfleet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Virginia Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

Federal attorneys rest case in trial of former Va. sheriff

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have rested their case against a former Tidewater Virginia sheriff accused of unlawfully accepting money and gifts to enrich himself while in office. The government, which completed its presentation on Friday, began earlier this month presenting evidence in the corruption trial of Bob McCabe,...
Congress & Courtsnwaonline.com

Baker-trial attorneys finish; jurors get case

After eight days of testimony, legal maneuvers and repeated instructions to the jury, the fate of former Republican party operative Gilbert Baker was placed in the hands of 12 jurors Friday afternoon, but no verdict will be rendered until sometime next week. Baker, 64, is accused of bribing former Faulkner...
Richmond, VARichmondBizSense

Hild blames attorney, seeks acquittal or new trial as sentencing looms

Michael Hild isn’t going down without a fight. The embattled Richmond businessman is making a push to wriggle free from a criminal conviction and potential prison sentence — and he’s doing so by casting blame on his childhood friend-turned defense attorney. Hild filed a petition last month in Manhattan federal...
Congress & CourtsPawhuska Journal

McGirt decision not retroactive, appeals court rules

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday ruled that the U.S. Supreme Court decision last year in the McGirt case that reshaped criminal jurisdiction in eastern Oklahoma was not retroactive, narrowing the number of Oklahoma convictions likely to be overturned in cases involving Native Americans. “New rules of criminal...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Shore News Network

United States Attorneys’ Joint Statement Regarding Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals Decision State Ex Rel. Matloff v. Wallace

“This morning the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals issued its decision in State ex rel. Matloff v. Wallace holding the United States Supreme Court’s ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma does not apply retroactively. The United States Attorney’s offices in Oklahoma are reviewing today’s OCCA opinion and assessing its potential impact on cases previously referred to the United States for potential federal criminal prosecution,” said Acting United States Attorneys Christopher Wilson, Clint Johnson and Robert Troester. “In the interim, our offices will continue to focus on our mission of ensuring public safety and holding defendants accountable for their criminal acts.”
Boston, MAABC6.com

Attorneys file for tentative trial date for former Correia Chief of Staff

BOSTON, Mass. (WLNE) – Geneva Andrade, former Chief of Staff to ex-Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia, may have a court date soon. The Massachusetts District Attorney’s Office confirmed Andrade’s attorney, along with Assistant U.S. Attorneys Zachary Hafer and David Tobin asked for a tentative trial date of Dec. 6. “No...
Worldnewsbrig.com

Prince Andrew to be served court papers in person: Lawyer

Prince Andrew will be served court papers “in person” even though that process could take weeks, said the lead attorney for sexual assault accuser Virginia Giuffre. New York attorney David Boies admitted that serving the royal will be “difficult” as he would have to serve him before the beginning of a three-week deadline before the start of the civil case in Manhattan federal court next month.
Congress & Courtskiss951.com

Court Requires Man To Get The COVID-19 Vaccine Or Go To Jail

Ohio Court Requires Man, 21, To Get COVID-19 Vaccine Despite His Refusal. A 21-year-old man in Ohio was ordered to get the COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of his probation. If he is not vaccinated by his next court appearance he will be sent back to jail. The man has stated he will not get the vaccine. He was sentenced to two years probation for possession of fentanyl. The judge said in a statement, this defendant was in possession of fentanyl which is deadlier than the vaccine and Covid-19. The defendant expressed no objections during the proceedings and stated no medical concerns.
Congress & Courtslawandcrime.com

‘The Court’s Hands Are Tied’: In Win for Biden, Trump-Appointed Judge Who Blocked Last Eviction Moratorium Reluctantly Allows the CDC’s Extension

In a win for the Biden administration, the same federal judge who blocked a pandemic-related eviction moratorium allowed its extension to continue because an appellate court stayed the prior injunction. “[T]he Court’s hands are tied,” Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich wrote in a 13-page opinion on Friday. That victory,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

Federal judge refuses to block Biden's eviction moratorium after realtors sued in Alabama claiming it is unlawful and political

A federal judge on Friday ruled against a challenge to President Biden's eviction moratorium after a group of landlords. U.S. District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich, appointed under former President Trump, said her 'hands are tied' by the decision of an appeals court, which concluded that an earlier version of the moratorium, based on the same public health claim the CDC made in the current iteration, is legal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy