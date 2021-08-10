San Diego doctors say cancer rates are higher

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego lifeguards and first responders were given free cancer screenings on Monday by physicians at Scripps MD Anderson Cancer Center. Doctors came to San Elijo State Beach to offer the screenings to ocean lifeguards all over San Diego.

Scripps has offered free screenings to lifeguards and other first responders for more than 20 years, as part of its community benefit program.

According to the American Cancer Society, skin cancer is by far the most common form of cancer. More skin cancers are diagnosed in the U.S. each year than all other cancers combined.

Dr. Hugh Greenway says the key is common sense prevention -- SPF sunscreen of 30, long sleeves and covered skin with limiting exposure is key.

He also says to avoid getting burned because it increases your risk for cancer later in life. He says an area lifeguards often overlook is the lower lip.

Greenway says due to the pandemic, many people put off their regular yearly skin exams and cancer rates are on the rise.