World

Chinese court to rule as early as Wednesday on detained Canadian Spavor, says source

By Reuters
 6 days ago

BEIJING, Aug 10 (Reuters) - A Chinese court is expected to rule as early as Wednesday in the case of detained Canadian Michael Spavor, according to a Canadian source directly familiar with the matter.

Spavor, a businessman, was charged with espionage in June last year along with fellow Canadian Michael Kovrig, at a time when relations between the two countries are at a very low level following Canada's arrest of a Huawei executive in late 2018.

Michael Spavor
Spavor
World
Politics
U.S. Politics
Canada
Huawei
China
