Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

UNF offering $100 Ozzie Bucks to students who get vaccinated | Here's how to qualify

Posted by 
First Coast News
First Coast News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MibPN_0bModKn500

The University of North Florida announced an incentive program to encourage students to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The university is offering students $100 in Ozzie Bucks to get fully vaccinated, according to a press release by UNF.

Students must be enrolled in the Fall semester to be eligible for the money.

To qualify, a student must scan and electronically submit a copy of their CDC vaccination card by any of the three vaccines approved in the US: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

The university says it will provide instructions to submit their vaccine documentation at the beginning of the semester on the Student Health website. If a student cannot or does not want to submit their documentation online, they may go to a site on campus to show their vaccination card to a school official to receive credit.

International students must have a taken a WHO-approved vaccine.

The university will give out the money starting the second week of September through the end of October. The money may be used in either the Fall or Spring semesters.

Comments / 0

First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unf#Cdc#Unf#Ozzie Bucks#Cdc#The Student Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Chicago, ILJournal Gazette and Times Courier

Is it ethical to offer prize money to people who waited to get vaccinated?

CHICAGO — Is it ethical to offer lottery entries in exchange for people to get vaccinated? What about prize money? How about taking things away if they don’t?. As the Delta variant complicates the recovery from the pandemic, and health officials seek ways to convince people to get vaccinated, many incentives are emerging. In Illinois, the Department of Public Health has offered $7 million in cash prizes and $3 million in scholarships. In recent weeks, prizes went to residents in Chicago, Quincy, Springfield, Berwyn and Joliet. Last week, the Chicago health department announced they will offer $25 Visa gift cards for those vaccinated at home.
Agricultureunfspinnaker.com

UNF students share what degrees and programs they wish UNF offered

It’s not a controversial statement to say that UNF does not have every major someone could want. Among several different Colleges, there are numerous programs, degrees, and majors that are noticeably absent. But what about students’ preferred majors? Spinnaker set up an open response on Instagram for students to convey...
Educationunfspinnaker.com

UNF announces vaccine incentive program

UNF will be giving students $100 in Ozzie Bucks if they qualify for the vaccine incentive program. In order to qualify, students must scan and electronically submit a copy of their CDC vaccination card showing that they have been fully vaccinated. With the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, that would mean...
PharmaceuticalsHealthline

People Who’ve Had COVID-19 Should Still Get Vaccinated. Here’s Why

Researchers say people who’ve had COVID-19 but remain unvaccinated are more likely to develop the disease again than those who’ve been vaccinated. They note that people who developed COVID-19 last year probably didn’t have the Delta variant. They add that there’s a possibility that people who’ve had COVID-19 may need...
Public Healthinsideedition.com

Vanguard Offers $1,000 Bonus to Employees Who Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Vanguard is offering their employees $1,000 for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The mutual fund and assets management company confirmed that their offer is available to any of their 16,500 U.S.-based employees that receive their shots by October, according to CBS News. The company's headquarters is in Pennsylvania, where almost 53%...
Public Healthidropnews.com

Teens in DC Are Getting AirPods for Free with Vaccinations | Here’s How

Many people worldwide now have the chance to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and governments everywhere are trying different methods to entice people to get vaccinated – and now Washington, D.C. announced that it is trying a slightly cooler method for teens: They’re giving away free AirPods to anyone who gets vaccinated at one of three sites in the city.
Nevada Statenews3lv.com

Nevada board of health could mandate college vaccinations

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A vaccine mandate for Nevada college campuses is not off the table. But if at all it would have to come from the State Board of Health. That's the announcement from the Nevada System of Higher Education. In a release to the media, they say the...
CollegesKNOX News Radio

UM Regents OK required immunization for students

Pending full approval of a COVID-19 vaccine by the FDA… the University of Minnesota will begin requiring the vaccine for all of its students, system-wide. The University’s Board of Regents endorsed the decision during a special meeting today (Fri). The University will allow medical and religious exemptions to the mandate.
Carson City, NVNevada Appeal

Western Nevada College students could get $1,800 in emergency funds

More financial relief is on the way for students in higher education — including those attending Western Nevada College — for the fall semester. WNC students could receive up to $1,800 through the U.S. Department of Education’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III, which was authorized by the American Rescue Plan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy