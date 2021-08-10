UNF offering $100 Ozzie Bucks to students who get vaccinated | Here's how to qualify

The University of North Florida announced an incentive program to encourage students to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The university is offering students $100 in Ozzie Bucks to get fully vaccinated, according to a press release by UNF.

Students must be enrolled in the Fall semester to be eligible for the money.

To qualify, a student must scan and electronically submit a copy of their CDC vaccination card by any of the three vaccines approved in the US: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

The university says it will provide instructions to submit their vaccine documentation at the beginning of the semester on the Student Health website. If a student cannot or does not want to submit their documentation online, they may go to a site on campus to show their vaccination card to a school official to receive credit.

International students must have a taken a WHO-approved vaccine.

The university will give out the money starting the second week of September through the end of October. The money may be used in either the Fall or Spring semesters.