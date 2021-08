‘Shahs of Sunset’s Desitney is revealing why she’d be OK with Nema hooking up with ‘RHOBH’s Garcelle Beauvais after revealing to Andy Cohen he’s crushing!. Shahs of Sunset star Destiney Rose, 38, has had a lot of flirtatious moments during season 9 with co-star Nema Vand, 39. But after revealing to Andy Cohen, 53, that he’s crushing hard on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Garcelle Beauvais, 54, she’s all for a hook-up! ” I want to say that I think that is so hot,” Destiney told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during an episode of TVTalk on Instagram Live on August 4. “I think she is so beautiful.”