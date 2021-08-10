Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker Show Off Matching Tattoos in New Album Announcement
Machine Gun Kelly posted a video on Instagram Monday announcing his sixth album, Born with Horns, by showing off a new matching tattoo with Travis Barker. " 'born with horns' the album. We're back for round two…." Kelly, 31, captioned the post. He and Barker, 45, previously worked together on his pop-punk album Tickets to My Downfall. The Blink-182 drummer will serve as executive producer on the upcoming Born with Horns.people.com
