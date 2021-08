It’s become conventional wisdom that Donald Trump’s name on 2020′s $1,200 coronavirus stimulus check almost put the embattled 45th president over the top in the Electoral College, and that another $2,000 booster shot before November’s election might have given him a second term. So after President Joe Biden won passage of the final $1,400 stimulus payment this spring, reluctant white working-class voters must have showered him with praise.