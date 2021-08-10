Cancel
Health

Notebook: Montana State approaching 90% vaccination rate

By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor
Digital Courier
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontana State is expecting to have more than 90% of its team to have taken a COVID-19 vaccine by the first game of the season, Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen told media after the third day of fall camp on Monday at Bobcat Stadium. Some players, he added, have yet...

