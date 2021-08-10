Hungry Camp Hill Lions prepping to defend district title

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 2020 high school football season was different for every team, but few experienced the ride Camp Hill took en route to a district championship. The Lions played just four regular season contests and finished with an even 2-2 record, but found themselves in the district playoff picture. From there, the squad proved they deserved their spot, beating York Catholic 21-7 for the District 2A championship.