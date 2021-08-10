Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camp Hill, PA

Hungry Camp Hill Lions prepping to defend district title

By Damon Turbitt
abc27.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 2020 high school football season was different for every team, but few experienced the ride Camp Hill took en route to a district championship. The Lions played just four regular season contests and finished with an even 2-2 record, but found themselves in the district playoff picture. From there, the squad proved they deserved their spot, beating York Catholic 21-7 for the District 2A championship.

www.abc27.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Fairfield, PA
Camp Hill, PA
Sports
Camp Hill, PA
Education
City
Camp Hill, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Dick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#High School Football#American Football#Whtm#York Catholic#The Liberty Division#District 3a
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Afghan president flees the country as Taliban move on Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s embattled president left the country Sunday, joining his fellow citizens and foreigners in a stampede fleeing the advancing Taliban and signaling the end of a 20-year Western experiment aimed at remaking Afghanistan. The Taliban entered the capital early Sunday and an official in the militant...
Foreign PolicyNBC News

'Blood on his hands': Republicans criticize Biden as Taliban storm Kabul

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden faced sharp criticism from Republicans in Congress as Taliban fighters stormed Kabul on Sunday, the culmination of a monthslong offensive that began after the U.S. began to pull back troops this year. "What we're watching right now in Afghanistan is what happens when America withdraws...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

Death toll of powerful earthquake in Haiti soars to 1,297

LES CAYES, Haiti — The death toll from a 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Haiti climbed to 1,297 on Sunday, a day after the powerful temblor turned thousands of structures into rubble and set off franctic rescue efforts ahead of a potential deluge from an approaching storm. Saturday's earthquake also left at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy