The South Dakota State Jackrabbits received a huge commitment today as the #36 overall wrestler in the Class of 2022, Bennett Berge (Kasson-Mantorville, MN) verbally committed to the school. Berge, the sixth-ranked 182 lber in the nation, is already a four-time Minnesota AA state champion heading into his senior year. This summer, Berge finished fourth in Fargo's Junior freestyle tournament at 182 lbs. He has placed in the Super 32 on two occasions, taking eighth in 2019 and making the finals in 2020. Also in 2019, Berge captured a stop sign in Fargo at the 16U freestyle tournament.