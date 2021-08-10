Transformer Oil Market worth $3.3 Billion by 2030

According to a new market research report "Marine and Marine Management Software Market by Component (Software and Services), Location (Onboard and Onshore), Application (Crew Management, Port Management, and Reservation Management), Deployment Mode, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global marine and marine management software market size to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2021 to USD 2.9 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.2% during the forecast period. Factors such as rising need to efficiently manage complex supply chain operations, increase sustainability across marine industry, and increasing demand for centralized administrative of data to reduce overall shipment costs and enhance shipyard productivity are driving the adoption of the marine software market across the globe.