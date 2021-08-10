Transformer Oil Market worth $3.3 Billion by 2030
According to the new market research report "Transformer Oil Market by Oil Type (Mineral (Naphthenic, Paraffinic), Silicone, Bio-based), Application (Transformer, Switchgear, Reactor), End User (Transmission & Distribution, Power Generation, Railways & Metros), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030 ", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Transformer Oil Market size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 1.9 billion in 2021 to USD 3.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.5%. The expansion of electric grids in developing countries and the modernization of the electric grids in the developed economies are driving the Transformer Oil Market.www.thedallasnews.net
Comments / 0