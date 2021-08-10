Cancel
Waterbury, CT

Unexpected Finds In Middlebury Gas Stations: Smoky BBQ & Staub

By Large Dave
 6 days ago
The traffic on 84 Eastbound into Waterbury has truly sucked lately, so I got off at Exit 16 in Middlebury, and took Rt. 64 (Middlebury Road) home instead. I stopped into the Alltown Fresh at 504-520 Middlebury Road to get some gas, and I noticed two things: Alltown Fresh is not your typical convenience store, and Uncle Willie's is open inside the Middlebury Citgo right next door at 492 Middlebury Road. I went into both and took some photos of the unexpected finds that surprised me.

