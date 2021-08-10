Longtime Norwich deputy court clerk retires

Deputy Chief Court Clerk Cara Parkinson, right, laughs as she talks with her boss Chief Clerk David Gage during her surprise retirement party at La Stella´s resturant in Norwich on Monday, August 9, 2021. (Sarah Gordon/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Norwich -- Surrounded by longtime friends and colleagues, Cara Parkinson stood in the center of the bar at La Stella restaurant Monday afternoon wearing a sparkling tiara and a white sash that said "officially retired" in glittering letters.

Parkinson, the deputy chief clerk for the Norwich Superior Court, will retire on Wednesday after a 37-year career in the New London Court District.

"It's been such an honor to start and end my career in this court district," said Parkinson, who began working in the New London Court District at GA-10 in 1985 when she was 19 years old.

"It's been a journey, I've had some really great times and some really bad times and struggles," she said. "But the highlight of my career has been working my way up to chief deputy clerk. I've worked with so many judges that I admire so much who mentored me and I gained so much knowledge and friendships throughout the years that will stay with me forever."

One of those friends and mentors is Judge Hillary B. Strackbein, who oversees the New London Court District. The judge, who hears cases in New London's Part A courthouse where major crimes are heard, said that Parkinson played a pivotal role in making sure the court ran smoothly in Norwich.

"I can't picture Norwich without Cara," said Strackbein, who said she's worked with Parkinson since her very first day as a judge in Norwich. "Nobody has a work ethic like her."

Looking back at her career with Parkinson as a faithful colleague, Strackbein said she was at a loss for words when she tried to describe the impact she's had.

"She has meant the world to me," said Strackbein. "It's going to be very hard to replace Cara."

The judge said that the mentorship of Parkinson and longtime Supervisory Assistant State's Attorney Thomas M. Griffin, who also retired this year, helped her learn the ropes as a judge throughout the first part of her career.

"When I came here, I didn't know anything and if it wasn't for me Griffin and Cara I don't know if I would have survived," she said.

Griffin, now five months into his own retirement, came to Norwich on Monday to celebrate his longtime colleague as well. He started working with Parkinson in the 1980s when he was just a prosecutor.

"She's a very hard worker, she's competent, she was always good with people and good with the general public and always kept up on new laws," said Griffin. "She did a bang up and was truly tremendous."

Parkinson's direct supervisor, chief clerk David Gage, also sang her praises. He said he has always been able to count on Parkinson.

"As one of her supervisors, it's been so nice to have someone like her because she's turnkey - she's very organized and on top of everything," said Gage.

The party on Monday was a surprise to Parkinson, who arrived at the bar section of La Stella's to find a cake, pink streamers and a sign that said "happy retirement." She said the surprise send off meant the world to her.

Later this week, Parkinson is retiring to Surfside Beach, S.C., with her husband, Kyle. She said she'll be back in southeastern Connecticut often to visit her sons, Connor and Kyle, and her 6-week old grandson Beau.