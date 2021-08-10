Cancel
Demi Lovato Criticized for 'Hypocritical' Festival Performance

By Paper Magazine
papermag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemi Lovato is facing backlash for their appearance at a recent music festival. Last week, the "Dancing With the Devil" singer chided Lollapalooza attendees for crowding together amidst a surge in COVID-19 cases, writing "C'MON Y'ALL!!! THERE IS STILL A PANDEMIC HAPPENING," alongside a viral photo of the large crowd. However, they're now drawing criticism of their own after performing at another big gathering this past weekend.

Demi Lovato is being called out.

Demi Lovato is being called out for their Instagram Story that criticized the crowds at Lollapalooza and a week later they performed at Sad Summer Fest. Fans began sharing Lovato’s Instagram Story where they criticized the crowd at the four-day Chicago festival. The picture shows a huge, maskless crowd packed together with a caption that read: “C’mon y’all!!! There is still a pandemic happening!!!” A week later Demi posted a picture from Sad Summer Fest in Anaheim, California where fans were seen maskless and in close contact. They thanked the crowd and All Time Low for having her as a guest. A fan who goes by @ElectricGagax tweeted, “I just find it hypocritical to call out lolla’s crowd and then go and perform at another festival, even if it’s just for a single performance, regardless of how smaller or bigger it is” Do you think Demi should’ve attended the Sad Summer Fest after criticizing the crowd at Lollapalooza?
