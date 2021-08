Another day, another massive socked homer by Joey Votto. On Friday, in the series opener with current National League Cy Young Award favorite Zack Wheeler doing the hurling, Votto swatted a 3-run blast that proved to be the single biggest swat of the game. It was more than enough to back Tyler Mahle in the 6-1 victory by the Cincinnati Reds over the Philadelphia Phillies in a matchup of two hot ballclubs with eyes on the 2021 postseason.